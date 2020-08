(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, mar 25 agosto 2020 The City of Cupertino is currently unable to receive phone calls. Staff is working to resolve the issue that has affected the City’s phone system as quickly as possible.

If you are having an emergency, call 911. If you need to submit a request for…

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/5054/