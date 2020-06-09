CITY OF CALGARY UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO COVID-19 – JUNE 8, 2020

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 09 giugno 2020

The City of Calgary would like to remind citizens that we remain in a State of Local Emergency. This is to support the Government of Alberta’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. The City of Calgary, in collaboration with social agencies, the business community, civic partners and citizens is taking immediate action to respond to COVID-19.

Over the weekend, Peace Officers and Parks Ambassadors observations continued to be overwhelmingly positive. City Parks Ambassadors spoke with 2,708 people enjoying our parks and pathways.

No tickets were handed out for Public Health Act violations. City peace officers conducted 163 visible patrols and issued 113 verbal warnings. 18 calls were received related to concerns about citizens not following the public health order, including physical distancing, and public gatherings.

Business License received 11 new calls over the weekend and conducted 20 inspections. Several businesses were inspected, and 1 restaurant/bar received a written warning due to being over capacity. Business Licensing officers will continue to work with local businesses, helping to ensure the safety of both staff and patrons in these establishments.

