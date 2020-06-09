martedì, Giugno 9, 2020
Breaking News

PRIME MINISTER MESSAGE ON BLACK LIVES MATTER

COMBATTING MARINE PLASTIC POLUTION

2 – 2020 – EXTRAORDINARY CALL FOR CONTRIBUTIONS EUAM RCA

LOCATELLI AI MUSEI. COVID: ATTENZIONE ALTA “FINO A ZERO CASI NEL MONDO”

05/06/2020 COVID-19: ACCESS TO CONTRACEPTION IS ‘AN ESSENTIAL HEALTH SERVICE TO BE…

WHOLE HOME TESTING ROLLED OUT TO ALL CARE HOMES IN ENGLAND

AUDIZIONI IN COMMISSIONE ANTIMAFIA

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JUNE 7, 2020

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 8 JUNE…

COVID-19: RECOMMENDATION ON VOUCHERS OFFERED TO PASSENGERS AND TRAVELLERS AS AN ALTERNATIVE…

Agenparl

CITY OF CALGARY UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO COVID-19 – JUNE 8, 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 09 giugno 2020

The City of Calgary would like to remind citizens that we remain in a State of Local Emergency. This is to support the Government of Alberta’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. The City of Calgary, in collaboration with social agencies, the business community, civic partners and citizens is taking immediate action to respond to COVID-19.

Over the weekend, Peace Officers and Parks Ambassadors observations continued to be overwhelmingly positive. City Parks Ambassadors spoke with 2,708 people enjoying our parks and pathways.

No tickets were handed out for Public Health Act violations. City peace officers conducted 163 visible patrols and issued 113 verbal warnings. 18 calls were received related to concerns about citizens not following the public health order, including physical distancing, and public gatherings.

Business License received 11 new calls over the weekend and conducted 20 inspections. Several businesses were inspected, and 1 restaurant/bar received a written warning due to being over capacity. Business Licensing officers will continue to work with local businesses, helping to ensure the safety of both staff and patrons in these establishments.

– 30 –

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/city-of-calgary-update-on-response-to-covid-19–june-8-2020/

Post collegati

CITY OF CALGARY UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO COVID-19 – JUNE 8, 2020

Redazione

ECONOMIC IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON GROWTH, POVERTY AND FOOD SYSTEMS IN MALAWI: INITIAL RESULTS

Redazione

ASSESSING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON MYANMAR’S ECONOMY AND THE IMPACT OF FALLING REMITTANCES ON POVERTY

Redazione

HOW ARE AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS RESPONDING TO AVERT A COVID-19 HUNGER CRISIS?

Redazione

PROFESSOR THE MOST HONOURABLE V. EUDINE BARRITEAU TO SERVE FOR AN ADDITIONAL YEAR

Redazione

PRIME MINISTER MESSAGE ON BLACK LIVES MATTER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More