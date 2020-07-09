CITY OF CALGARY READY TO REOPEN FOUR AQUATIC AND FITNESS FACILITIES

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 09 luglio 2020

Calgary – The City of Calgary is excited to welcome citizens back to four aquatic and fitness centres: Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre, Glenmore Aquatic Centre and Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre effective 6 a.m. on Friday, July 10.

Safety measures consistent with current provincial public health guidelines are in place at each of the four City-operated recreation facilities. Customers must observe enhanced safety measures, including maintaining appropriate physical distancing. Those registering to use weight and cardio equipment will notice additional distance between equipment and separated stretching areas.

The pools are available for lane swimming, family swimming, self-led deep-water exercises and lane walking with fewer swimmers allowed in the pool at one time. Swimmers will also be required to bring their own swim aids and equipment such as flutter boards, life jackets and flippers. Life jackets will be provided for family swim participants if required and will be sanitized after each use. Snorkels are not permitted at this time.

A complete list of all updated in-facility health and safety measures can be found at calgary.ca/pools.

Access is by appointment only and must be made in advance. Prior to visiting a facility, all customers are required to make an appointment online at calgary.ca/dropin. Online appointments can be made seven days in advance and are based on availability. Appointments are limited to a maximum of 60 minutes. This measure helps maintain reduced user numbers and provides a system for contract tracing.

Michelle Tait, superintendent of operations with Calgary Recreation, says staff are eager to welcome customers back to the facilities.

“Our commitment to helping Calgarians stay active and safe is as strong as ever,” says Tait. “Customers will notice some changes, but it’s all designed to put the safety of users and staff first while creating a positive experience for everyone. We encourage everyone to read through the safety guidelines online and make an appointment through our website before coming to visit us.”

All four aquatic and recreation facilities will be open from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends.

Registered programs will not be offered as part of this initial reopening and will resume in subsequent phases.

The City’s timeline for reopening additional aquatic and fitness facilities is anticipated for mid-August with an aquatic facility in the northwest being a priority. The remaining facilities are planned to reopen in the fall. Timelines are dependent on evolving circumstances related to COVID-19.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/city-of-calgary-ready-to-reopen-four-aquatic-and-fitness-facilities/