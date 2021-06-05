(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 05 giugno 2021

On Friday June 4, effective immediately, The City of Calgary is issuing a boating advisory for the Bow River, due to higher expected flow rates and the current forecast. Calgarians are advised against boating and all other watercraft activities on the Bow River during this time.

We are expecting ongoing high flows due to snowmelt and the possibility of thunderstorms in the catchment area throughout the weekend.

No flooding over riverbanks is expected, however, flow rates are expected to increase, making conditions on and near the river dangerous. Pathways near the river may be affected. Water temperature remains cold and with the higher flow rates water turbidity is increased, making hazards difficult to see.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department Aquatics Team will be monitoring the rivers while the advisory is in place. For the safety of river users and emergency responders, The City advises everyone to stay off the Bow River until conditions return to safer levels and the advisory is lifted.

It is also important for Calgarians near the river to be aware of high flow levels. Calgarians are urged to:

Exercise caution around river banks as the fast-moving water can cause erosion and destabilization.

Warn their children about the dangers of fast-moving water, particularly those residents who live near the rivers.

Cyclists and pedestrians should watch for low-lying areas where the river can submerge the pathways.

Keep pets away from fast moving water.

Remove lawn furniture and other portable items off the river bank.

The City encourages all water users to familiarize themselves with safety practice bylaws and safety alerts on calgary.ca/watersafety and monitor flow levels at rivers.alberta.ca . Learn more about river flow rates – what is normal, and when flooding begins, on The City’s River Flow Rates webpage .

Pathway closures

Visit calgary.ca/pathwayclosures for up to date information on pathway closures.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/city-of-calgary-issues-boating-advisory-for-the-bow-river-effective-immediately/