lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
Breaking News

MYANMAR. IL CARDINALE BO: PROTEGGERE I DIRITTI DEGLI SFOLLATI

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI MEETS THE AMBASSADOR OF SERBIA

LA SERBIA VERSO L’UNIONE EUROPEA:NUOVI PASSI DOPO IL VOTO

CAOS IN LIBIA: LA MINACCIA MILITARE DELL’EGITTO CONTRO IL GOVERNO DI TRIPOLI

ECONOMIA, CONTE: TAGLIO IVA, GOVERNO VALUTA IPOTESI BREVE PERIODO

ECONOMIA, SALVINI: BASTA REGALI ALLE BANCHE, VIA LE MULTE PER CHI PAGA…

EUROEPAN COMMISSION SIGNS AVIATION AGREEMENT WITH JAPAN

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1845 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – CONCLUSIONE ITER

EU-CSO PARTNERSHIP STRATEGY NEWSLETTER: ISSUE 3

REGIONALI: SISTO (FI), BERLUSCONI LAVORA PER UNITà E VITTORIA

Agenparl

CITY OF CALGARY FAIR ENTRY COUNTER IS NOW OPEN AT THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 22 giugno 2020

The Fair Entry counter on the third floor of the Municipal Building is now open to the public. The counter has been closed since March 19 due to the pandemic. There are new health and safety precautions in place to protect staff and the public. They include:

  • A plexiglass barrier at all counters
  • Masks are available to all staff and clients
  • Hand sanitizers and wipes are available
  • All workstations will be wiped down throughout the day
  • The seating area for customers has been removed, except for a limited number of chairs which are reserved for seniors or people with disabilities
  • Janitorial cleaning of high-touch surfaces every two hours plus single-use bleach wipes for individual use by clients
  • Customers waiting in line must stand six feet apart
  • Floor markers have been installed as physical distancing reminders

The Village Square location is not open to the public yet. All services for Fair Entry are still available to the public online, mail, fax or by calling 311.

The City of Calgary is committed to re-opening city programs and services in a safe and healthy way to protect staff and Calgarians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-30-

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/city-of-calgary-fair-entry-counter–is-now-open-at-the-municipal-building/

Post collegati

CITY OF CALGARY FAIR ENTRY COUNTER IS NOW OPEN AT THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING

Redazione

MYANMAR. IL CARDINALE BO: PROTEGGERE I DIRITTI DEGLI SFOLLATI

Redazione

SASKATCHEWAN APPRENTICESHIP AND TRADE CERTIFICATION COMMISSION RE-STARTING SERVICES

Redazione

COVID-19 TOLL IN NURSING HOMES LINKED TO STAFFING LEVELS AND QUALITY

Redazione

PROFESSOR BEN BOWLING ON RACISM AND POLICING

Redazione

GUIDANCE: DATA PROTECTION: RIGHTS FOR DATA SUBJECTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More