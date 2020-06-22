CITY OF CALGARY FAIR ENTRY COUNTER IS NOW OPEN AT THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 22 giugno 2020

The Fair Entry counter on the third floor of the Municipal Building is now open to the public. The counter has been closed since March 19 due to the pandemic. There are new health and safety precautions in place to protect staff and the public. They include:

A plexiglass barrier at all counters

Masks are available to all staff and clients

Hand sanitizers and wipes are available

All workstations will be wiped down throughout the day

The seating area for customers has been removed, except for a limited number of chairs which are reserved for seniors or people with disabilities

Janitorial cleaning of high-touch surfaces every two hours plus single-use bleach wipes for individual use by clients

Customers waiting in line must stand six feet apart

Floor markers have been installed as physical distancing reminders

The Village Square location is not open to the public yet. All services for Fair Entry are still available to the public online, mail, fax or by calling 311.

The City of Calgary is committed to re-opening city programs and services in a safe and healthy way to protect staff and Calgarians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-30-