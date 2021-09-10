(AGENPARL) – ven 10 settembre 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

CITY’S MOTEL-VOUCHER PROGRAM NOW SHELTERING NEARLY 500 PEOPLE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS

As the City works to launch new sites on its recently approved comprehensive plan to address homelessness, another part of the City’s sheltering strategy continues to achieve significant success in helping people get off the streets and into safer living conditions.

AS DROUGHT AWARENESS IN SACRAMENTO GROWS, SO DO CALLS TO THE CITY ABOUT WATER WASTE

The City is seeing an increase in calls reporting water waste, such as watering on the wrong day or letting water run off into the sidewalk or street.

GET FREE MULCH AT THIS EVENT TO KEEP YOUR TREES AND LANDSCAPES HEALTHY DURING THE DROUGHT

City Utilities staff are inviting people to attend its “Mulch Mayhem” on Sept. 25 to get free mulch, which helps improve soil health and prevent weeds and water evaporation.

