NEWLY RENOVATED SAFE CREDIT UNION PERFORMING ARTS CENTER OPENS WITH THE SACRAMENTO PREMIERE OF HAMILTON

The newly renovated SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center has opened with the Sacramento premiere of “Hamilton”, which runs through Oct. 10.

CITY OF SACRAMENTO OPENS X STREET NAVIGATION CENTER TO HELP PEOPLE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS

The X Street Navigation Center, located near Broadway and Alhambra Boulevard, will officially open Sept. 21 to serve up to 100 people experiencing homelessness.

