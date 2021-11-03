(AGENPARL) – mer 03 novembre 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

CITY TO HOST ITS FIRST COMMUNITY MURAL PAINT DAY ON SATURDAY, NOV. 6

The City of Sacramento’s Office of Arts & Culture, in partnership with a team of local muralists, is hosting a free Community Mural Paint Day on Saturday Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where community members can participate by helping paint a new mural at Common Grounds Church in the Valley Hi neighborhood.

COULD THIS TEXAS-BASED ‘ONE-STOP-SHOP’ FOR HOMELESS SERVICES HOLD ANSWERS FOR SACRAMENTO?

A delegation from the City and County of Sacramento recently visited Haven for Hope, a nationally recognized program for people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio, Texas.

A NEW CITY PARK JUST OPENED IN NATOMAS. CAN YOU GUESS ITS THEME?

Sacramento residents now can explore a new community park in North Natomas. The first phase of construction at Airfield Park (2491 Natomas Crossing Drive) in District 1 wrapped up last week with 4.4 developed acres available for public use.

NEARLY 80% OF CITY EMPLOYEES ARE VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19, ACCORDING TO HUMAN RESOURCES DATA

City of Sacramento employees have a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 79%, according to data collected and verified by the City’s Human Resources Department.

