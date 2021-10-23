(AGENPARL) – sab 23 ottobre 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

CITY, COUNTY COLLABORATING ON RELIEF EFFORTS FOR UNSHELTERED RESIDENTS DURING WEEKEND STORMS

With the National Weather Service forecasting torrential rains in Sacramento over the weekend, the City and County of Sacramento are coordinating efforts to offer places for people to come inside during the worst of the weather.

WITH HEAVY RAIN AND WIND EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND, CITY ASKS RESIDENTS TO HELP KEEP STORM DRAINS CLEAR

A storm system is expected to affect the Sacramento area this weekend with wind and rain likely to cause localized flooding and fallen tree branches.

ROADS ARE CLOSING FOR IRONMAN CALIFORNIA. HERE’S WHERE

More than 3,500 athletes are expected to participate in the 2021 IRONMAN California in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 24.

CITY APPROVES PURCHASE OF DOWNTOWN MOTEL TO CREATE MORE HOUSING FOR PEOPLE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS

The City Council this week took two significant steps in its ongoing work to address the homelessness crisis in Sacramento.

