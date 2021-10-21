(AGENPARL) – gio 21 ottobre 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

NEW FILM INCENTIVE PROGRAM LAUNCHES TO FOSTER MEDIA PRODUCTION IN SACRAMENTO

The City of Sacramento’s Film + Media office has opened its first round of applications to award five grants to sustain and foster growth in film and television production in the city of Sacramento.

CITY UNVEILS ADDITIONAL CURBSIDE EV CHARGERS FEATURING ART FROM LOCAL ARTISTS

The City, in partnership with EVgo, an electric vehicle (EV) charging station operator, has launched six additional curbside high-powered chargers for electric vehicles at 14th and E streets and 22nd and J streets.

THE CITY NEEDS YOUR INPUT FOR TRANSPORTATION PLANNING ON NORTHGATE AND FREEPORT BOULEVARDS

The City of Sacramento will host four community workshops to take a deeper look at ways to improve safety, walkability, and the overall experience for users in two major transportation corridors.

City Council votes to invest $61.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help residents and businesses

Sacramento City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to spend $61.7 million in federal relief funds on investments that will make Sacramento cleaner, safer and more welcoming for customers and employees in Old Sacramento, the Central City and along commercial corridors.

