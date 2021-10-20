(AGENPARL) – mer 20 ottobre 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

THE CITY IS LOOKING TO HIRE ITS NEXT CHIEF OF POLICE AND WANTS YOUR INPUT

The City of Sacramento is looking to hire its next chief of police and is asking residents for their input as the recruitment process progresses. Take the survey.

CITY COUNCIL REINSTATES PRE-PANDEMIC ON-STREET PARKING OPERATIONS

Sacramento City Council this Tuesday voted to repeal parking measures that were put in place at the start of the pandemic, in March of 2020.

LEARN ABOUT FLOOD PREPAREDNESS IN SACRAMENTO AT THIS OCT. 28 WEBINAR

The City of Sacramento is inviting people to attend a webinar on Oct. 28 where they can learn about how to prepare for flooding in Sacramento, including information on insurance and emergency plans.

MCKINLEY PARK RECEIVES NEW RECREATIONAL ‘UPGRADES,’ FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF ITS STORMWATER VAULT

Several new recreational amenities now are available at McKinley Park, following the completion of a six-million gallon “vault” below ground to store stormwater and wastewater.

