NEW OUTDOOR FITNESS SPACE OPENS AT OAK PARK COMMUNITY CENTER
The City of Sacramento, in partnership with AARP and FitLot Outdoor Fitness Parks, has opened a new outdoor fitness space at the Oak Park Community Center.
X STREET NAVIGATION CENTER CONTINUES TO BRING IN PEOPLE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS FROM SURROUNDING NEIGHBORHOOD
Sacramento’s newest homeless shelter is now providing safety, security and sanitation to approximately 30 people who had been living in tents nearby.
NORTH NATOMAS HOTEL WILL BECOME HOUSING FOR HOMELESS FAMILIES UNDER PLAN APPROVED BY CITY COUNCIL
A hotel in North Natomas will become a shelter for families experiencing homelessness under a plan approved by the City Council Tuesday.
PLAYGROUNDS, TRAILS AND NEW STORY CENTER PART OF $35 MILLION IN STATE BUDGET FUNDS COMING TO SACRAMENTO
Sacramento’s Capitol delegation secured $35.3 million in this year’s state budget for programs and improvements to benefit families throughout the city, money that was formally accepted by the City Council Tuesday in a unanimous vote.
