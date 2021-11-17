(AGENPARL) – mer 17 novembre 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

All stories are sourced from our blog, the [Sacramento City Express](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2cc0a95,2cb3e94,2cb530b)

CALLING SACRAMENTO YOUTH: CITY RECRUITING RESIDENTS 14 – 22 TO SIT ON YOUTH COMMISSION

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2cc0a95,2cb3e94,2cb530c

Want to get involved with improving quality of life for Sacramento youth? Applications are now open to fill multiple spots on the City of Sacramento Youth Commission.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2cc0a95,2cb3e94,2cb530d)

OUTREACH, SUPPORT OFFERED TO HEARING-IMPAIRED AND NON-ENGLISH-SPEAKING RESIDENTS EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2cc0a95,2cb3e94,2cb530e

The City of Sacramento’s Department of Community Response recently worked with residents at two homeless encampments who required additional communication support.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2cc0a95,2cb3e94,2cb530f)

CITY COUNCIL APPROVES $1.3 MILLION TO CONTINUE FUNDING SOBERING CENTER

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2cc0a95,2cb3e94,2cb5310

An innovative center where people intoxicated on alcohol or drugs can find quiet respite, medical supervision and a counselor to talk to will receive another $1.3 million from the City of Sacramento after the Council voted Tuesday to continue funding the program.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2cc0a95,2cb3e94,2cb5311)

SACRAMENTO’S NEW SCIENCE MUSEUM FEATURES A PLANETARIUM AND MORE THAN 100 EXHIBITS

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2cc0a95,2cb3e94,2cb5312

The new SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity (MOSAC) on Nov. 14 opened its doors to the public. MOSAC incorporates the structure of a former power plant built in 1912 and offers more than 100 exhibits on topics ranging from space exploration to healthcare innovations.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2cc0a95,2cb3e94,2cb5313)

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2cc0a95,2cb3e94,2cb5314 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2cc0a95,2cb3e94,2cb5315 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2cc0a95,2cb3e94,2cb5b86 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2cc0a95,2cb3e94,2cb5b87

🔊 Listen to this