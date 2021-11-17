(AGENPARL) – mer 17 novembre 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.
CALLING SACRAMENTO YOUTH: CITY RECRUITING RESIDENTS 14 – 22 TO SIT ON YOUTH COMMISSION
Want to get involved with improving quality of life for Sacramento youth? Applications are now open to fill multiple spots on the City of Sacramento Youth Commission.
OUTREACH, SUPPORT OFFERED TO HEARING-IMPAIRED AND NON-ENGLISH-SPEAKING RESIDENTS EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS
The City of Sacramento’s Department of Community Response recently worked with residents at two homeless encampments who required additional communication support.
CITY COUNCIL APPROVES $1.3 MILLION TO CONTINUE FUNDING SOBERING CENTER
An innovative center where people intoxicated on alcohol or drugs can find quiet respite, medical supervision and a counselor to talk to will receive another $1.3 million from the City of Sacramento after the Council voted Tuesday to continue funding the program.
SACRAMENTO’S NEW SCIENCE MUSEUM FEATURES A PLANETARIUM AND MORE THAN 100 EXHIBITS
The new SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity (MOSAC) on Nov. 14 opened its doors to the public. MOSAC incorporates the structure of a former power plant built in 1912 and offers more than 100 exhibits on topics ranging from space exploration to healthcare innovations.
