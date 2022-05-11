(AGENPARL) – mer 11 maggio 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

DEL RIO TRAIL MOVES CLOSER TO CONSTRUCTION PHASE WITH TREE PLAN APPROVAL

The City of Sacramento continues to make progress toward construction of the Del Rio Trail with recent City Council approval of the tree removal and replacement plan.

CITY’S COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MANAGER RECEIVES ‘WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP’ AWARD FROM GREATER SACRAMENTO NAACP

The City of Sacramento’s community engagement manager, Lynette Hall, on Monday was honored with the “Women in Leadership” award from the Women in National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Committee of the Greater Sacramento NAACP Branch.

CITY AWARDS NEARLY 70 SACRAMENTO NONPROFITS $950,000 IN GRANTS THROUGH CULTURAL ARTS AWARDS PROGRAM

The City of Sacramento’s Office of Arts and Culture recently awarded $950,000 in grants to 69 local nonprofit organizations.

CONGRESSWOMAN MATSUI ANNOUNCES $3.5 MILLION FOR WATER QUALITY AND FLOOD PREVENTION PROJECTS IN THE CITY OF SACRAMENTO

Congresswoman Doris Matsui last week announced the City of Sacramento Department of Utilities will receive $3.5 million in federal funding to help protect homes, businesses, local rivers and water sources.

