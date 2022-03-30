(AGENPARL) – mer 30 marzo 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

SHOP 916 GIFT CARD RELAUNCHES WITH PROMO: BUY A GIFT CARD GET A BONUS GIFT CARD

There is no better way to enjoy the spring weather than by visiting and supporting Sacramento’s storefront retailers. With the Shop 916 gift card, spending local can be right at your fingertips.

THIS PIECE OF SACRAMENTO HISTORY WAS FOUND IN A THRIFT STORE. IT’S NOW ON DISPLAY

The Sacramento Fire Department is paying tribute to its first African American fire chief with a new installation displaying the helmet of former Fire Chief Raymond J. Charles.

BIZX IS BACK! EXPLORE THE LATEST IN BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY AT THIS CITY-HOSTED VIRTUAL EVENT

Entrepreneurs, small business owners and industry professionals are invited to join the City’s Office of Innovation and Economic Development from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 3 for an exploration into the latest technologies and how they are changing the ways businesses operate.

GOV. NEWSOM JUST CALLED ON LOCAL AGENCIES TO SAVE MORE WATER. HERE’S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR SACRAMENTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday called on California water providers to increase water conservation measures as the state prepares for another dry summer.

CITY TO PERFORM MAINTENANCE WORK ON ITS FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEM

The City’s Department of Utilities in April will begin maintenance work along critical infrastructure in the City’s flood control system, including water ditches near I-80, upper and lower Morrison Creek, as well as Bruceville Basin.