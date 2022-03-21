(AGENPARL) – lun 21 marzo 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

HERE’S HOW GOATS AND SHEEP ARE HELPING TO REDUCE FIRE RISK AT SACRAMENTO PARKS

Goats and sheep arrived in North Natomas Regional Park late last week as part of the Department of Youth, Parks, & Community Enrichment’s (YPCE) grazing program. Their presence at the 212-acre park will help sustainably reduce fire risk.

CITY AWARDS 9 GRANTS TO LOCAL FILMMAKERS THROUGH NEW INCENTIVE PROGRAM. GRANTS STILL AVAILABLE

It’s lights, camera and action in Sacramento as the City of Sacramento’s Film + Media office has awarded nine grants to filmmakers through its film incentive program.

SACRAMENTO DISABILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION TURNS 20 YEARS OLD

The City of Sacramento’s Disabilities Advisory Commission turns 20 years old this year. Formed in 2002, the commission is tasked with providing advice and recommendations to the City on strategies and policies designed to ensure and enhance compliance with federal and state disability laws.

