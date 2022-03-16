(AGENPARL) – mer 16 marzo 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

All stories are sourced from our blog, the [Sacramento City Express](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3418a22,328cb5f,328d1ee)

TAKE THIS QUICK SURVEY TO HELP THE CITY REDESIGN ITS WEBSITE

The City of Sacramento’s Information Technology department is seeking input from the public as it works to redesign the City’s website.

MARGIE’S STORY: HOW THE CITY HELPED THIS FAMILY MOVE OUT OF A RV AND INTO A HOUSE

Homelessness can be debilitating. Escaping from it can take hard work and help from others. Just ask Margie Habner.

WITH COMMUNITY REFRIGERATORS ON THE RISE, HERE’S SOME SAFETY GUIDANCE FROM THE CITY

In recent years, community refrigerators have been on the rise as a way for people in Sacramento to offer assistance to those in need. With shared refrigerators popping up in local neighborhoods, the City’s Code Enforcement team has been receiving questions about them.

