City Minute — Headlines from June 20 – 23

CITY APPROVES PERMANENT OUTDOOR RESTAURANT DINING PROGRAM

The Sacramento City Council voted Tuesday to make its temporary Al Fresco Dining program permanent beginning July 1, 2022.

SACRAMENTO EXPANDS BASIC INCOME PROGRAM WITH ADDITIONAL CITY CONTRIBUTION

City Council on Tuesday allocated additional funding that will give 80 people in Sacramento a helping hand as part of the guaranteed basic income program being run in partnership with United Way.

LOOKING TO PLAY SOME PICKLEBALL? THESE CITY OF SACRAMENTO PARKS HAVE COURTS

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and there are multiple locations across Sacramento for people to play.

