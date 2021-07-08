(AGENPARL) – gio 08 luglio 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

All stories are sourced from our blog, the [Sacramento City Express](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h249993d,25f0ef4,25f1ea2)

CITY TO OPEN COOLING CENTERS TO ASSIST RESIDENTS DURING THIS WEEK’S HEAT WAVE

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h249993d,25f0ef4,25f1ea3

With the National Weather Service issuing an excessive heat warning for the coming days, the City of Sacramento is activating cooling centers to help residents cope with the high temperatures.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h249993d,25f0ef4,25f1ea4)

CITY DECLARES ‘WATER WATCH’; ASKS CUSTOMERS TO REDUCE WATER USE BY 10 PERCENT

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h249993d,25f0ef4,25f1ea5

The City of Sacramento in response to drought conditions throughout the region has declared a “Water Watch,” the first of six stages in the Water Shortage Contingency Plan, which describes how the City may respond to anticipated water shortages.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h249993d,25f0ef4,25f1ea6)

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h249993d,25f0ef4,25f1ea7 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h249993d,25f0ef4,25f1f98 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h249993d,25f0ef4,25f1f99 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h249993d,25f0ef4,25f1f9a

🔊 Listen to this