CITY PREPARED TO OPEN CLEANER-AIR CENTERS SHOULD AIR QUALITY BECOME HAZARDOUS
With smoke from the Dixie Fire affecting the Sacramento region, the City of Sacramento is prepared to activate cleaner-air centers should the Sacramento Air Quality Management District and Sacramento County Public Health declare the air quality as hazardous.
NEW METAMORPHOSIS-THEMED MURALS POP UP IN THE RIVER DISTRICT AND MARISOL VILLAGE
River District neighbors and drivers on Highway 160 can see new murals and artwork popping up in the area as part of the City’s metamorphosis-themed public art project. The project includes seven murals along the North 12th Street corridor and River District.
