(AGENPARL) – ven 23 luglio 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

All stories are sourced from our blog, the [Sacramento City Express](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h25b2e56,26ab0ce,26b99ac)

FREE INTERNET, COMPUTERS AND DIGITAL TRAINING AVAILABLE TO SACRAMENTO HOUSEHOLDS IN NEED

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h25b2e56,26ab0ce,26b99ad

Income-eligible residents living in Sacramento can now apply for free digital resources including computers, internet and digital training.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h25b2e56,26ab0ce,26b99ae)

THIS NEW CIVIC PROJECT COULD FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGE HOW PEOPLE TRAVEL ON BROADWAY

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h25b2e56,26ab0ce,26b99af

Plans are in the works for a new bridge on Broadway connecting Sacramento and West Sacramento, and the two cities are asking for the community’s input as the environmental phase of the project nears completion.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h25b2e56,26ab0ce,26b99b0)

NEW STATE BUDGET WILL DELIVER NEARLY $150 MILLION TO IMPROVE QUALITY OF LIFE IN SACRAMENTO

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h25b2e56,26ab0ce,26b99b1

The new state budget signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week contains millions of dollars earmarked for specific projects in the city of Sacramento, including new urban amenities and at least $33.4 million over the next two years to address homelessness.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h25b2e56,26ab0ce,26b99b2)

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h25b2e56,26ab0ce,26b99b3 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h25b2e56,26ab0ce,26b99b4 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h25b2e56,26ab0ce,26b99b5 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h25b2e56,26ab0ce,26b99b6

🔊 Listen to this