(AGENPARL) – lun 19 luglio 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

CITY AND ST. JOHN’S PROGRAM FOR REAL CHANGE UNVEIL NEW MODULAR HOMES FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN NEED OF HOUSING

The City, in partnership with St. John’s Program for Real Change, on Thursday celebrated the grand opening of St. John’s Square, which features 11 new modular homes that can support up to 55 women and children in need of housing.

CITY AWARDED HISTORIC PRESERVATION GRANT TO HIGHLIGHT BLACK HISTORY IN SACRAMENTO

The City’s Historic Preservation team recently was awarded $50,000 to help protect and preserve Black history in Sacramento. The grant is funded through the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, a program administered by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

THE CITY HAS UPDATED ITS PUBLIC-COMMENT SYSTEM FOR MEETINGS. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

With City Council and other public meeting remaining virtual for time being due to the pandemic, the City Clerk’s Office has updated the public-comment system for meetings to make it more efficient and user friendly.

