WANT TO WORK FOR THE CITY OF SACRAMENTO? ATTEND A VIRTUAL JOB FAIR JULY 21, 22 AND 24 TO LEARN HOW

Sacramento residents are invited to attend a free virtual job fair hosted by the City’s Human Resources Department, July 21, 22, and 24. Participants will learn about City departments and positions, how to apply for a City job, interviewing tips and more.

COMMUNITY PHOTOS AND STORIES ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION NOW SHOWCASED IN NORTH NATOMAS REGIONAL PARK

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists on Natomas Central Drive and in North Natomas Regional Park now can experience an array of photographs on banners celebrating North Natomas residents in motion.

FASTER, MORE-DIRECT TRAINS BETWEEN SACRAMENTO AND S.F.? EXPLORE TRANSPORTATION PLANS OF THE NOT-SO-DISTANT FUTURE AT THIS JULY 15 WORKSHOP

Anyone who has sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-80 likely has wondered: Why can’t I catch a train anytime I want to get to San Francisco and not be stuck in my car?

