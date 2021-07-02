(AGENPARL) – ven 02 luglio 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

THE DOS AND DON’TS FOR REPORTING ILLEGAL FIREWORKS THIS JULY 4 WEEKEND

It’s officially legal-fireworks season in Sacramento, with the City allowing the discharge of “Safe and Sane” fireworks between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. June 29 through July 4.

THERE’S A FOOD-WASTE RECYCLING LAW FOR BUSINESSES. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Starting July 1, businesses and commercial properties in the City of Sacramento and unincorporated areas of Sacramento County that subscribe to two cubic yards or more per week of garbage and recycling services (combined) are required by State law to separate organic material from their garbage for recycling.

DON’T THROW HOUSEHOLD BATTERIES INTO THE GARBAGE. HERE’S HOW TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF THEM

Whether they’re for smoke detectors, a kids toys or kitchen gadgets, batteries get a lot of use in local households. But there are several important reasons why used batteries should not be thrown away in regular garbage bins.

