(AGENPARL) – gio 24 febbraio 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

All stories are sourced from our blog, the [Sacramento City Express](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h32ca624,319fbc4,31a001a)

STARTING MARCH 1, YOUR WATERING DAYS WILL CHANGE. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h32ca624,319fbc4,31a001b

City Utilities staff are reminding residents that, starting March 1, landscapes can be watered twice a week rather than just once a week.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h32ca624,319fbc4,31a001c)

CITY HALL TO OPEN AS RESPITE CENTER THIS WEEK FOR UNSHELTERED RESIDENTS DURING COLD WEATHER

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h32ca624,319fbc4,31a001d

With the National Weather Service forecasting very cold overnight temperatures in Sacramento this week, the City will open City Hall as a temporary overnight respite center so people experiencing homelessness can come inside during the worst of the cold weather.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h32ca624,319fbc4,31a001e)

WANT TO HELP IMPROVE TRANSPORTATION IN SACRAMENTO? APPLY TO BE ON A PLANNING TEAM

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h32ca624,319fbc4,31a001f

Do you walk, bike or roll using a wheelchair or mobility scooter? Or if you don’t, do you have thoughts on how to make transportation more effective? If the answer is yes, here’s your opportunity to help.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h32ca624,319fbc4,31a0020)

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h32ca624,319fbc4,31a0021 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h32ca624,319fbc4,31a0022 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h32ca624,319fbc4,31a0023 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h32ca624,319fbc4,31a0024