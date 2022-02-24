(AGENPARL) – gio 24 febbraio 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.
STARTING MARCH 1, YOUR WATERING DAYS WILL CHANGE. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
City Utilities staff are reminding residents that, starting March 1, landscapes can be watered twice a week rather than just once a week.
CITY HALL TO OPEN AS RESPITE CENTER THIS WEEK FOR UNSHELTERED RESIDENTS DURING COLD WEATHER
With the National Weather Service forecasting very cold overnight temperatures in Sacramento this week, the City will open City Hall as a temporary overnight respite center so people experiencing homelessness can come inside during the worst of the cold weather.
WANT TO HELP IMPROVE TRANSPORTATION IN SACRAMENTO? APPLY TO BE ON A PLANNING TEAM
Do you walk, bike or roll using a wheelchair or mobility scooter? Or if you don’t, do you have thoughts on how to make transportation more effective? If the answer is yes, here’s your opportunity to help.
