CITY OF SACRAMENTO SELECTS ITS NEXT CHIEF OF POLICE

The City of Sacramento has selected Kathy Lester to become its next Police Chief. Lester, a 27-year veteran of the Sacramento Police Department, will become Sacramento’s 46th Chief of Police and the first woman to hold the position.

CITY OPENS RESPITE CENTERS FOR UNSHELTERED RESIDENTS DURING COLD WEATHER

With the National Weather Service forecasting overnight temperatures in the mid to low 30s in Sacramento over the next few days, the City of Sacramento is opening two respite centers so people experiencing homelessness can come inside during the worst of the cold weather.

