DON’T MISS OUT ON THE CHANCE TO PROVIDE INPUT ON THE FINAL CITY COUNCIL REDISTRICTING MAP

There are two meetings remaining for community members to provide comment and feedback on what future City Council districts could look like for the next 10 years.

APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR THE CITY’S YOUTH COMMISSION EXTENDED UNTIL DEC. 10

City residents ages 14-22 who want to get involved with improving quality of life for Sacramento youth can still apply to be on the City of Sacramento Youth Commission.

HERE’S HOW TO LEARN ABOUT A PROPOSED BALLOT MEASURE TO FUND REPAIRS, IMPROVEMENTS TO THE CITY’S STORMWATER SYSTEM

The City of Sacramento’s Department of Utilities beginning this month will host a series of webinars on the “Water Pollution and Flood Prevention Measure,” a property-owner ballot measure being proposed in early 2022 to fund repairs and improvements to the City’s aging stormwater system.

