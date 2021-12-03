(AGENPARL) – ven 03 dicembre 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

SEVERAL ROADS WILL CLOSE DEC. 3 – 5 FOR THE CALIFORNIA INTERNATIONAL MARATHON. HERE’S WHERE

More than 10,000 runners are expected to participate in the 38th California International Marathon on Sunday, Dec. 5.

PEOPLE CAN SAVE UP TO $6,000 WITH THIS WATER-CONSERVATION REBATE PROGRAM, BUT ONLY UNTIL DEC. 31

The City of Sacramento’s Department of Utilities is reminding people that its water conservation rebates have been doubled, but only through Dec. 31.

MEASURE U FUNDS HELP PAY FOR NEW SPORTS COMPLEX IN DEL PASO HEIGHTS

A new sports complex that will serve hundreds of families in north Sacramento opened this week on the site of a formerly vacant lot.

EVER WONDER HOW TO PROPERLY PRUNE YOUR TREES? LEARN HOW AT THIS VIRTUAL WORKSHOP ON DEC. 7

The City’s Department of Utilities is inviting people to attend a webinar on Dec. 7 to learn how to prune their trees during the fall and winter seasons.

