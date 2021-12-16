(AGENPARL) – gio 16 dicembre 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

SACRAMENTO ARTS AND CULTURE NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS CAN NOW APPLY FOR OPERATING SUPPORT GRANTS THROUGH ‘CULTURAL ARTS AWARDS’ PROGRAM

Arts and culture nonprofits located in the city, county and unincorporated Sacramento can now apply for grants to assist with general operating expenses. Colleges, universities, and units of government with ongoing art programming may also apply.

CITY COUNCIL APPROVES $5 MILLION ANTI-DISPLACEMENT FUND TO HELP STOCKTON BOULEVARD-AREA RESIDENTS STAY IN THEIR HOMES

The Sacramento City Council Tuesday allocated $5 million to an anti-displacement fund to help prevent displacement of residents in the zip codes around the planned UC Davis Aggie Square innovation district.

CITY OF SACRAMENTO ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2022 PLANNING ACADEMY

In an effort to educate and engage Sacramento residents, business owners and community leaders in the City’s planning process, the City’s Community Development Department will soon be accepting applications for its 2022 Planning Academy.

CITY HALL SERVES AS EMERGENCY SHELTER FOR RESIDENTS EVACUATED DUE TO DOWNTOWN POWER OUTAGE

City Hall became an emergency shelter Tuesday night for 160 people who were evacuated from their apartments during a downtown power outage.

CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS ‘LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT’ TO HONOR ORIGINAL INHABITANTS OF SACRAMENTO BEFORE EACH MEETING

City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt an official City of Sacramento Land Acknowledgement to be read at the beginning of every meeting of the Sacramento City Council and its subsidiary committees, boards and bodies.

