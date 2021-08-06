(AGENPARL) – ven 06 agosto 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.
SACRAMENTANS NEXT YEAR WILL BE REQUIRED TO RECYCLE ORGANIC FOOD WASTE. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SB 1383
Sacramento is taking huge steps to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, and in 2022, every resident will play a part by recycling organic waste.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT FRONT STREET ANIMAL SHELTER’S SERVICES AND PRIORITIES TO HELP SHAPE ITS FUTURE
In collaboration with the City Auditor’s Office and Polco, the City of Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter has created a community survey to receive input from City of Sacramento residents that will help guide the shelter in planning programs and services.
USING A LEAF BLOWER? REMEMBER TO CHECK THE AIR QUALITY IN SACRAMENTO FIRST
When the air quality is unhealthy in Sacramento, the City prohibits the use of any leaf blowers (electric or gas) to avoid contributing to harmful particles in the air.
