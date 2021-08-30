(AGENPARL) – lun 30 agosto 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

All stories are sourced from our blog, the [Sacramento City Express](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h282fde4,28b3809,28b4b46)

HISTORIC CAMP SACRAMENTO NARROWLY ESCAPES THE CALDOR FIRE

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h282fde4,28b3809,28b4b47

Camp Sacramento, a century-old family camp and conference center in the El Dorado National Forest, narrowly escaped the path of the Caldor Fire over the weekend as fire crews protected the 14-acre property from nearby flames.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h282fde4,28b3809,28b4b48)

CITY SELECTS 10 LOCAL COMPANIES TO RECEIVE FUNDS AND EXPERT SUPPORT TO GROW BUSINESSES

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h282fde4,28b3809,28b4b49

The City of Sacramento has selected 10 companies to participate in its Economic Gardening 2.0 program and potentially receive up to $50,000 in matching funds for future growth.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h282fde4,28b3809,28b4b4a)

TWO 40-FOOT PUBLIC ART SCULPTURES COMING SOON TO THE RIVER DISTRICT

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h282fde4,28b3809,28b4b4b

Two 40-foot sculptures soon will be headed to the River District. The large winged sculptures, created by artist Vicki Scuri, will be located at the corner of Richards Boulevard and North 12th Street near Mirasol Village and Loaves and Fishes.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h282fde4,28b3809,28b4b4c)

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h282fde4,28b3809,28b4b4d https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h282fde4,28b3809,28b4b4e https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h282fde4,28b3809,28b4b4f https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h282fde4,28b3809,28b4b50

🔊 Listen to this