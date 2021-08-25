(AGENPARL) – mer 25 agosto 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

CITY DECLARES ‘WATER ALERT’; ASKS CUSTOMERS TO REDUCE WATER USE BY 15 PERCENT

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h27c7e85,286d380,286d7b2

The Sacramento City Council on Aug. 24 voted to declare a “Water Alert,” which increases fines for wasting water, restricts car washing and asks residents to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15 percent – an increase from the 10-percent reduction already in place.

CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES SPENDING FRAMEWORK, COMMUNITY INVESTMENTS FOR $122 MILLION IN AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUNDS

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h27c7e85,286d380,286d7b4

The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday reviewed Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s initial proposal for how the City should spend $112 million from the federal American Rescue Plan.

HERE ARE SIX WAYS THE CITY OF SACRAMENTO IS TAKING ACTION TO ADDRESS CLIMATE CHANGE

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h27c7e85,286d380,286d7b6

There is a need for dramatic action worldwide. That’s how scientists from around the globe this month described unprecedented global warming levels in the Sixth Assessment Report of the International Panel on Climate Change.

