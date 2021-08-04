(AGENPARL) – mer 04 agosto 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

A PORTION OF THIS OAK PARK STREET SOON WILL BE CLOSED PERMANENTLY TO MOTOR VEHICLES TO MAKE IT MORE ‘PEOPLE ORIENTED’

A portion of 2nd Avenue between 34th Street and Broadway in Oak Park soon will be permanently closed to motor vehicle traffic.

THE CITY HAS WRAPPED UP ITS ‘SLOW AND ACTIVE STREETS’ PILOT PROGRAM. WHAT DID YOU THINK OF IT?

The City in recent months implemented a Slow & Active Streets pilot program in various neighborhoods across the city. The program finished at the end of July, and now the City would like to hear thoughts from residents about the program to help inform decisions about similar efforts in the future.

HERE’S HOW THE CITY IS DECREASING ITS WATER USAGE IN PARKS IN RESPONSE TO DROUGHT CONDITIONS

Residents may notice soon their neighborhood parks are a bit drier than usual. That’s because the City is taking steps to reduce its water usage, which includes cutting back on some irrigation in its parks.

