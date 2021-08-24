(AGENPARL) – mar 24 agosto 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

CITY’S RECEIVES $2 MILLION TO CONVERT A SHUTTERED TREE NURSERY INTO AN URBAN AGRICULTURAL HUB

The City of Sacramento will receive $2 million from the State of California’s new budget to convert the City’s shuttered tree nursery located at Mangan Park into an urban agricultural hub.

CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS EIGHT-YEAR PLAN TO ADDRESS GROWING NEED FOR HOUSING

The Sacramento City Council last Tuesday adopted the “Housing Element” as part of the City’s General Plan, which lays out how the City will meet its growing housing demand over the next eight years.

CITY OUTLINES INITIAL STEPS FOR IMPLEMENTING ITS COMPREHENSIVE SITING PLAN TO ADDRESS HOMELESSNESS

Following the Sacramento City Council’s recent approval of its comprehensive siting plan to address homelessness, City staff on Tuesday outlined the initial steps for implementation.

