CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPREHENSIVE PLAN FOR HOMELESS HOUSING SOLUTIONS

The Sacramento City Council Tuesday unanimously adopted a plan to create more than 5,000 beds, roofs and safe camping spaces to mount a comprehensive response to the growing crisis of homelessness.

SEE HOW THESE COMMUNITY GROUPS ARE SUPPORTING THE CITY’S REDISTRICTING EFFORTS

More than 40 community organizations, groups and individuals have been selected to support community outreach efforts for the City’s Independent Redistricting Commission.

GOATS AND SHEEP ARE HELPING THE CITY SUSTAINABLY PREVENT WILDFIRE – HERE’S HOW

More than 1,300 grazing goats and sheep have descended upon 130 acres in Del Paso Regional Park as part of a “Grazing Pilot Program” through the Department of Youth, Parks, & Community Enrichment (YPCE) to help sustainably reduce fire fuels.

