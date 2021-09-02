(AGENPARL) – gio 02 settembre 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

IT’S THE CITY’S NEWEST DEPARTMENT. IT’S ALSO RESPONSIBLE FOR ADDRESSING SOME OF SACRAMENTO’S MOST COMPLEX ISSUES

It’s the City’s newest department, and it’s responsible for addressing some of Sacramento’s most complex issues, including homelessness, mental and behavioral health and violence prevention.

CALLING SACRAMENTO NONPROFITS: APPLY FOR THIS CITY GRANT TO HELP PEOPLE IN NEED

The City of Sacramento is inviting non-profit organizations to apply for a grant from the Ann Land and Bertha Henschel Memorial Fund. More than $150,000 is available this year for non-profits that provide direct aid and assistance to people in need.

SACRAMENTO YOUTH HELP SHAPE THE FUTURE OF CITY PARKS AND RECREATION THROUGH ARTWORK

How would you shape the future of parks and recreation in Sacramento? The City asked that question and more than 60 Sacramento youth answered in the “Youth Art Expo and Contest: Your Parks, Your Future!” Youth ages 14 to 24 shared their vision for the future of parks and recreation through photos, drawings, videos and poetry.

