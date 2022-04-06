(AGENPARL) – mer 06 aprile 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

CITY KICKING OFF ARTS, CULTURE AND CREATIVITY MONTH AT THIS EVENT ON APRIL 7

The City of Sacramento is kicking off Arts, Culture and Creativity month with performances from local creatives at McClatchy Park tomorrow, April 7 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

CITY COMMUNITY AND SENIOR CENTERS RESUME WALK-IN ACTIVITIES AND SERVICES

Starting Monday, April 4, the City’s community centers will resume walk-in activities and services, including customer assistance at front counters.

FAMILY ASSISTANCE CENTER OPENS AT CAL EXPO TO SUPPORT VICTIMS AND FAMILIES AFFECTED BY K STREET SHOOTING

The City of Sacramento, in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, has opened a family assistance center at Cal Expo to support victims and families affected by K Street shooting.

