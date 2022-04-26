(AGENPARL) – mar 26 aprile 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

SACRAMENTO COMMUNITY MEMBERS CAN NOW APPLY FOR UP TO $15,000 IN MATCHING FUNDS FOR ARTS AND CULTURE PROJECTS

The City of Sacramento’s Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with community crowdfunding nonprofit ioby, is asking City of Sacramento community members to apply for up to $15,000 in matching funds for arts and culture projects.

CITY OF SACRAMENTO RELEASES PROPOSED BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022/23

The City of Sacramento has released its proposed budget for fiscal year 2022/23, which represents the City’s financial plan for the upcoming year starting July 1.

CITY SEEKS FEEDBACK ON EFFORTS TO IMPROVE USER EXPERIENCE ON NORTHGATE AND FREEPORT BOULEVARDS

The City of Sacramento is once again working to connect with residents about two important commercial thoroughfares and hear their feedback on ways improve safety, access and the overall user experience.

COME PAINT THE TOWN AT THESE COMMUNITY MURAL PAINT DAYS

Community members are invited to participate in the creation of new murals during the City of Sacramento’s final four community mural paint days.

