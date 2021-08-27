(AGENPARL) – ven 27 agosto 2021 Rebate Tips and Tricks

Learn tips and tricks from our experts on how to correctly submit your River Friendly Landscape rebate application.

Water Alert Declaration

City declares “Water Alert”; asks customers to reduce water use by 15 percent.

– Fines for wasting water have doubled and now range from $50 to $1000.

– Washing cars is restricted to a person’s watering day, and people must use a shut-off nozzle.

The City has created a webpage with information on the drought, including how people can save water and conservation rebates.

Water Wise Tips

