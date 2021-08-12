(AGENPARL) – gio 12 agosto 2021 City Council Public Hearing for Adoption of the 2021-2029 Housing Element

On July 22, the Planning and Design Commission approved and forwarded to the City Council the Public Hearing Draft 2021-2029 Housing Element. It is available on the [City’s Housing Element webpage](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h26ef176,27c1828,27c1924), including track change versions from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) Review Draft.

City staff is bringing the Public Hearing Draft 2021-2029 Housing Element to City Council on Tuesday, August 17 at 5:30 PM for a public hearing. Staff is asking that the City Council adopt the 2021-2029 Housing Element and approve the associated environmental review. Meeting materials will be available by close of business on Thursday August 12 at [http://sacramento.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=21](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h26ef176,27c1828,27c1925).

Once adopted, the City will submit the 2021-2029 Housing Element to HCD for review. HCD will have 90 days to review and report whether the City is compliant with all State law requirements.

Visit the project's website.

Please contact Greta Soos with any questions:

Greta Soos

Associate Planner

City of Sacramento | Community Development Department

(916) 808-2027

