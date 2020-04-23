CITY AND VENUE

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, gio 23 aprile 2020





Katajanokanlaituri 6

00160 Helsinki

Finland

Scandic Marina Congress Center is a unique congress center located right in the heart of the city. Its waterfront location, only a short walk from Helsinki centre, makes Marina Congress Center an incomparable venue for conference and gala events. The magnificent sea view towards the Helsinki archipelago creates extra value throughout the year.

Marina Congress Center offers

exceptionally flexible facilities with the very latest technology for up to 2 500 delegates.



City – Helsinki, Finland

A modern city featuring some of the most distinctive architecture in the world, both old and new, Helsinki is one of the cultural hot spots of Northern Europe. Helsinki offers breathtaking views and range of outdoor havens, surrounded by forests, lakes and the sea.

Situated on the Baltic Sea, Finland’s capital, Helsinki, is a modern city of over half a million people, and is the second most northern capital in Europe. Surrounded by an archipelago of hundreds of tiny islands, and culturally influenced by both the East and West, Helsinki is unique, combining both modern and historic architectural styles with a love of open spaces that is at the very heart of Finnish identity.

More information about Helsinki

Discover the Helsinki region by public transport

Helsinki region has an integrated public transport ticket system. HSL’s tickets are valid on public transport services in Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen, Vantaa, Kirkkonummi, Siuntio, Kerava, Sipoo and Tuusula. The same tickets can be used for traveling on buses, trams, the Metro, commuter trains and the ferry to Suomenlinna.

You can also transfer from one vehicle to another with the same ticket.

A day ticket is your key to getting around in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The tickets available on single-charge cards allow you to travel easily and at low-cost for 1-7 days.

Single tickets are available from bus drivers or ticket machines as well as in advance from R-kioski or several other sales points.

More information about public transport in Helsinki

Fonte/Source: https://graphene-flagship.eu/grapheneweek/editions/GrapheneWeek2019/Pages/Venue.aspx