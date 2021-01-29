CITRUS: WORLD MARKETS AND TRADE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 29 gennaio 2021
This biannual report, published in January and July, includes data on U.S. and global trade, production, consumption and stocks, as well as analysis of developments affecting world trade in citrus. Covers fresh oranges, orange juice, tangerines/mandarins, lemons and limes, and grapefruit.
