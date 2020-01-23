(AGENPARL) – Washington gio 23 gennaio 2020 Original release date: January 23, 2020

Citrix has released security updates to address the CVE- vulnerability in Citrix SD-WAN WANOP. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. Citrix has also released an Indicators of Compromise Scanner that aims to identify evidence of successful exploitation of CVE-.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) strongly recommends users and administrators review the Citrix Security Bulletin CTX and apply the necessary updates. CISA also recommends users and administrators:

Fonte/Source: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/current-activity/2020/01/23/citrix-releases-security-updates-sd-wan-wanop