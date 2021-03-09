mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
CITIZENS AND SCIENTISTS RELEASE 28-YEAR RECORD OF WATER QUALITY IN BUZZARDS BAY

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 09 marzo 2021 (Marine Biological Laboratory) A long-lasting, successful relationship between scientists at the MBL Ecosystems Center and the citizen-led Buzzards Bay Coalition has garnered a long-term record of water quality in the busy bay that lies west of Woods Hole. That record has already returned tremendous value and last week, it was published in Scientific Data, a Nature journal

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/mbl-cas030921.php

