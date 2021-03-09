martedì, Marzo 9, 2021
CITIZEN SCIENTISTS HELP EXPOSE PRESENCE OF INVASIVE ASIAN BAMBOO LONGHORN BEETLE IN EUROPE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 09 marzo 2021 (Pensoft Publishers) A worryingly high number of Asian bamboo longhorn beetles turn out to have been emerging across Europe for about a century already, finds an international research team. Curiously, the records of the invasive, non-native to the Old Continent species are mostly sourced from citizen scientists and online platforms, which proves the power of involving the public in species monitoring. The study is published in the open-access, peer-reviewed scientific journal BioRisk.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/pp-csh030821.php

