mercoledì, Maggio 27, 2020
Breaking News

SVEZIA, PRIMO RITIRO SPIRITUALE ECUMENICO ON LINE. LUTERANI E CATTOLICI INSIEME

STUDI EPIDEMIOLOGICI E STATISTICHE SU SARS-COV-2: FISSATO TERMINE PRESENTAZIONE EMENDAMENTI E AUDIZIONI…

ISRAEL: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL SPEAKS TO FOREIGN MINISTER GABI ASHKENAZI

ECONOMY: OECD GDP FALLS BY 1.8% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

BANGLADESH: IL CICLONE OLTRE IL COVID-19 E A COX’BAZAR 15MILA IN QUARANTENA

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 27/05/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 222

CORONAVIRUS, IL GIAPPONE RILANCIA IL TURISMO CON SUSSIDI FINO A $185 AL…

2 GIUGNO, SALVINI: SAREMO IN TANTI CAPOLUOGHI PER DARE VOCE ALLE RICHIESTE…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 26 MAY…

GIUSTIZIA, SALVINI: FORTUNATAMENTE SOLO ALCUNI MAGISTRATI USANO TOGA PER FARE POLITICA

Agenparl

CITIES AND REGIONS NEED DIRECT EU FUNDING TO ACCELERATE A COVID-19 GREEN RECOVERY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mar 26 maggio 2020

In this interview, Rafał Trzaskowski, Mayor of Warsaw and candidate to become Poland’s president, shares his views as rapporteur on the European Climate Pact, the European Commission’s initiative to trigger public engagement on the European Green Deal and the path towards climate-neutrality. A related questionnaire is currently open as part of the CoR study ‘Boosting the Capacity of local and regional authorities to implement the Green Deal: A Toolbox for the Climate Pact’.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/Cities-and-regions-need-direct-EU-funding-to-accelerate-a-COVID-19-green-recovery.aspx

Post collegati

PRESS RELEASE – CONFERENCE ON THE FUTURE OF EUROPE SHOULD START BY SEPTEMBER, SAY MEPS

Redazione

STATE AID: COMMISSION APPROVES LITHUANIAN FUND TO ENABLE UP TO €1 BILLION OF LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL SUPPORT TO MEDIUM-SIZED AND LARGE ENTERPRISES AFFECTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Redazione

EU INDUSTRY JOINS FORCES TO HELP EUROPEAN CITIZENS

Redazione

SUPPORT FOR INNOVATION IN THE EUROPEAN CAR INDUSTRY: EIB FINANCES GESTAMP'S RDI STRATEGY TO THE TUNE OF €200 MILLION

Redazione

JOINT PRESS RELEASE: JAPAN-EU LEADERS' MEETING

Redazione

DAILY NEWS 26 / 05 / 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More