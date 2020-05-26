(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mar 26 maggio 2020

In this interview, Rafał Trzaskowski, Mayor of Warsaw and candidate to become Poland’s president, shares his views as rapporteur on the European Climate Pact, the European Commission’s initiative to trigger public engagement on the European Green Deal and the path towards climate-neutrality. A related questionnaire is currently open as part of the CoR study ‘Boosting the Capacity of local and regional authorities to implement the Green Deal: A Toolbox for the Climate Pact’.

Fonte/Source: https://cor.europa.eu/en/news/Pages/Cities-and-regions-need-direct-EU-funding-to-accelerate-a-COVID-19-green-recovery.aspx