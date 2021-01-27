CISS POLICY SPEAKERS SERIES PRESENTS – PARTNERS OF FIRST RESORT: AMERICA, EUROPE, AND THE FUTURE OF THE WEST BOOK TALK AND POLICY DISCUSSION

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 27 gennaio 2021
Princeton University’s Center for International Security Studies hosted a thought-provoking discussion with authors David McKean and Bart M.J. Szewczyk of Partners of First Resort: America, Europe, and the Future of the West. The interactive conversation explored Western alliances and their future. The authors unpacked the risks and opportunities of some of the critical foreign policy challenges the next administration will confront.
