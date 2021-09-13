(AGENPARL) – lun 13 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Chronicling America: Historic American Newspapers from the Library of Congress.

Please join us on Tuesday, September 14 at 1pm to 2.30pm ET for the public online plenary address at the annual conference of the National Digital Newspaper Program, “Crossing Borders, Counter-cartographies: Contemplations and Collaborations Using Historic Newspapers.”

In this talk, Dr. Celeste González de Bustamante, Professor of Journalism and Director of the Center for Border & Global Journalism at the University of Arizona, will discuss how research involving historical newspapers, including those found in Chronicling America (produced by the National Digital Newspaper Program), contributes to better understanding of the Mexico-United States borderlands and beyond. Her talk will consider how interdisciplinary and cross border collaborations with libraries, librarians, and media scholars can result in valuable experiential learning opportunities and research for students. She will discuss the results of student-centered research projects whose underlying aim is to create “counter-cartographies” of journalism and borderlands history.

