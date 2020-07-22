CHROMATOGRAPHIC DETECTION OF LOW-MOLECULAR-MASS METAL COMPLEXES IN THE CYTOSOL OF SACCHAROMYCES CEREVISIAE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 22 luglio 2020

Metallomics, 2020, 12,1094-1105

DOI: 10.1039/C9MT00312F, Paper

Trang Q. Nguyen, Joshua E. Kim, Hayley N. Brawley, Paul A. Lindahl

Labile metal pools in the cytosol of yeast, including those of iron, copper, zinc, and manganese, can be detected and characterized using size-exclusion chromatography with online ICP-MS.

