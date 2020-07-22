CHROMATOGRAPHIC DETECTION OF LOW-MOLECULAR-MASS METAL COMPLEXES IN THE CYTOSOL OF SACCHAROMYCES CEREVISIAE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 22 luglio 2020
Metallomics, 2020, 12,1094-1105
DOI: 10.1039/C9MT00312F, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Trang Q. Nguyen, Joshua E. Kim, Hayley N. Brawley, Paul A. Lindahl
Labile metal pools in the cytosol of yeast, including those of iron, copper, zinc, and manganese, can be detected and characterized using size-exclusion chromatography with online ICP-MS.
