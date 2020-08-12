mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
CHRISTOPHER WAYNE: FULLY CLOTHED – A MAGIC SHOW

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 12 agosto 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020, 7:30 – 8:45pm

Christopher Wayne: Fully Clothed - a magic show

Direct from one of the biggest magic shows in the world, comedy magician Christopher Wayne (co-creator/co-star of the Las Vegas smash hit – The Naked Magicians) is bringing his hilarious, family-friendly, magic show to Brisbane Powerhouse for three nights only!

Get ready to witness impossible magic, up close and personal. Don’t miss your chance to experience this one of a kind magic show, that’s guaranteed to be a fun and unforgettable experience for the whole family.

Location: Powerhouse Theatre

VenueBrisbane Powerhouse, New Farm
Venue addressBrisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm
Event type: Performing arts
Cost: Various. View the Brisbane Powerhouse website.
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Bookings: Bookings required via the Brisbane Powerhouse website.
Bookings required: Yes

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D147136379

